A man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a shooting that wounded his girlfriend on Detroit’s west side, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Brace at about 5:45 p.m. after someone reported gunfire, investigators said in a statement.

The 21-year-old man there told police he was with his girlfriend in the dining room trying to remove a 9 mm handgun from his waistband when the weapon discharged and struck her in the right shoulder, the release read.

Medics transported the 18-year-old woman to a hospital. She was listed in critical condition late Friday.

The boyfriend, who does not have a concealed pistol license, was been taken into police custody. Information on potential charges was not immediately available.

