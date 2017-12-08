A man was arrested Friday evening in connection with a shooting that wounded his girlfriend on Detroit’s west side, police said.
Officers were dispatched to the 6400 block of Brace at about 5:45 p.m. after someone reported gunfire, investigators said in a statement.
The 21-year-old man there told police he was with his girlfriend in the dining room trying to remove a 9 mm handgun from his waistband when the weapon discharged and struck her in the right shoulder, the release read.
Medics transported the 18-year-old woman to a hospital. She was listed in critical condition late Friday.
The boyfriend, who does not have a concealed pistol license, was been taken into police custody. Information on potential charges was not immediately available.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs