Gov. Rick Snyder said Friday a special election to replace former Detroit Congressman John Conyers, D-Detroit, will be held next year.

Conyers, 88, and who represented the 13th Congressional District, resigned Tuesday amid allegations of sexual harassment.

“Having ample time for candidates to make a decision about running for office and file their paperwork gives people more options as to who will next represent them in Congress,” Snyder said in a statement. “In order to allow several months for that to take place and to reduce the financial burden on local taxpayers, the primary and general elections will be held when regularly scheduled elections are already occurring.”

He said a special primary election to fill the vacancy for the remainder of Conyers' term will be held Aug. 7, 2018. The general election will be held on Nov. 6, 2018.

Candidates who want to be on Aug. 7 primary ballot must file as a candidate by 4 p.m. April 24, 2018.

Conyers has endorsed his son, John Conyers III, for the office.

The congressman's great-nephew, State Sen. Ian Conyers of Detroit, has also announced plans to run.

On Friday, State Sen. Coleman Young II said he also plans to run to replace Conyers and will announce campaign plans Monday. Young, 34, is the son of the late Detroit mayor, Coleman A. Young.

