Gunfire during Noel Night wounded four people. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote / Special to The Detroit News)

Authorities have charged a 16-year-old in the Noel Night shootings in Detroit that injured four other teenagers.

Calvin Stephens, of Detroit, has been charged with four counts of assault with intent to murder and a count of felony firearm possession, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement Friday.

He will be adult-designated, which means that if he is convicted the judge will have the option to sentence Stephens as a juvenile, as an adult, or to give a blended juvenile and adult sentence.

Stephens is scheduled to appear in court for a 9 a.m. hearing Saturday at the county's Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit.

Police said Stephens, armed with a handgun, shot three male teens, ages 14, 16, and 19; and a 17-year-old female at about 7:45 p.m. Saturday near the Detroit Institute of Arts at Farnsworth and John R streets.

The shooting led police to shut down portions of the popular attraction that draws tens of thousands and fills Midtown with performers and families. Participating venues, including the Detroit Institute of Arts, were emptied.

The four victims were taken to a hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested Stephens the following day and he is being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility.

Officials have said the shooting stemmed from a fight between two groups of teens over a championship high school game.

