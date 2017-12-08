Two people are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy in Detroit this week, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Demetrius Lorenzo Peals, 22, and the child’s mother, Kinesha Boyd, are facing numerous counts in the boy’s Wednesday death.

Peals is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at 34th District Court in Romulus on charges of involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse; tampering with evidence; and felony firearm.

Boyd is set to be arraigned next week on the involuntary manslaughter charge as well as lying to an officer in a violent crime investigation, prosecutors said.

Police have said Boyd’s son, Kyrei, was shot in the face Wednesday evening at an apartment they shared with Peals, her boyfriend, in the 11000 block of Rossiter.

The boy was rushed to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

An investigation led authorities to name Peals and Boyd as suspects, prosecutors said Friday.

Authorities allege the boyfriend left a loaded firearm at the home and Kyrei found the gun then fatally shot himself.

Peals also “knowingly and intentionally tampered with evidence,” while Boyd “failed to provide a safe environment for her child and ... is alleged to have knowingly given the police a false or misleading statement regarding the death of her child,” the prosecutor’s office said Friday.

