Buy Photo Alyssa Karlyle, 29, Nik Haller, 31, and Melissa Sawicki, 35, neighbors from Allen Park, celebrated their love for Christmas sweaters. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Over 1,500 people gathered at Beacon Park on Saturday evening attempting to break Guinness’s World Record for the largest gathering of ugly Christmas sweaters.

The current record is 3,473 and was set by Kansas Athletics at the basketball game vs. Montana in Lawrence, Kansas, USA on Dec. 19, 2015, according to Guinness’ website.

Sweaters had to “clearly display Christmas or Hanukkah themes,” regular green and red sweaters didn’t make the cut.

Jason Brown, a spokesman for the event, said the first silent disco had over 6,000 people in attendance and thought “why not try to break a record.”

Buy Photo Lashuna Early, 35, and Derrick Lewis Jr., 28, both from Detroit attended because they’ve always wanted to set a world record. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

The event was held by UglyChristmasSweater.com, who was also selling sweaters on site. By collaborating with Downtown Detroit Partnership, iHeartRadio and DTE Energy, they were able to get 1,500 people to attend, but did not break the record. Partygoers still celebrated as if they did.

“We’ve had a really rough week and we just wanted to come and have a fun time, plus we love sweaters and Christmas,” said Nik Haller, who attended with neighbors from Allen Park.

People lined up to be formed into zones, groups made up of 50 people, and then waited to be counted by Guinness.

“We couldn’t think of anything better to do and we saw awesome sweaters at Walmart, so why not,” said Arthur Leftridge from Sterling Heights, who attended with his wife Leona.

Buy Photo Cindy Munie, from Dearborn and Bill Bates, from Taylor, helped attempt to break the Guinness World Record at Beacon Park Saturday with friends. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

After being counted, attendees headed into the Winter Lodge for party with DJ’s and a silent disco.

“We’ve always wanted to set a world record so we planned it out and made sure to come,” said Lashuna Early, 35, who came dressed in all red with Derrick Lewis Jr., 28, both from Detroit.

