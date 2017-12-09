(Photo: Detroit News file)

A driver died Friday after another motorist hit her car while fleeing from Detroit police on the city’s west side.

Authorities said the driver of a blue SUV near Prevost and Keeler fled police heading northbound around 9:50 p.m.

Nearing Puritan about three blocks away, the vehicle then struck a white Buick at the intersection, according to the release.

The second driver, a 28-year-old woman whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 28-year-old man driving the SUV driver fled on foot and was placed in custody a short time later, authorities reported.

Other details were not released Friday night.

