A driver died Friday after another motorist hit her car while fleeing from Detroit police on the city’s west side.
Authorities said the driver of a blue SUV near Prevost and Keeler fled police heading northbound around 9:50 p.m.
Nearing Puritan about three blocks away, the vehicle then struck a white Buick at the intersection, according to the release.
The second driver, a 28-year-old woman whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 28-year-old man driving the SUV driver fled on foot and was placed in custody a short time later, authorities reported.
Other details were not released Friday night.
