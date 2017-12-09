Jack White invests in Detroit
The former drag-queen bar in Detroit where the Grammy
The former drag-queen bar in Detroit where the Grammy Award-winning band The White Stripes played their first show may be long dead, but rocker Jack White's commitment to his hometown is alive and kicking. Here, Jack White plays a 2012 matinee gig in the Masonic Temple's Scottish Rite Theater, later renamed in his honor.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
With Meg White on drums and Jack White on guitar, Detroit's
With Meg White on drums and Jack White on guitar, Detroit's own White Stripes rock the Masonic Temple in Detroit on the first night of a three-night stand on Sept. 30, 2005.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
The former Gold Dollar, where the White Stripes played
The former Gold Dollar, where the White Stripes played their first show, in the once gritty Cass Corridor neighborhood was sold as a part of a $2.2 million deal to entities linked to the billionaire Ilitch organization -- another sign the area is going increasingly upscale.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
This concert poster advertises a performance series
This concert poster advertises a performance series by the White Stripes at the Gold Dollar in Detroit.  Courtesy of Third Man Records
In 2013, White saved the largest Masonic Temple in
In 2013, White saved the largest Masonic Temple in the world from being sold at public tax auction by paying off a $142,000 outstanding tax bill. White attended nearby Cass Technical High School. His band, the White Stripes, once performed there, and his mother worked as an usher at the Gothic-style building.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
The faded and dusky Scottish Rite Theater or 'Cathedral
The faded and dusky Scottish Rite Theater or 'Cathedral Theater' inside the monolithic Masonic Temple in Detroit played host to two sold-out shows by hometown songwriter Jack White in support of his album 'Blunderbuss' on May 24, 2012. In 2013, White saved the building, the largest Masonic Temple in the world, from being sold at public tax auction by paying off a $142,000 outstanding tax bill. The Masonic Temple Association renamed the hall inside the Jack White Theater.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Jack White performs with the White Stripes at the Masonic
Jack White performs with the White Stripes at the Masonic Temple in Detroit on Nov. 29, 2003.  Donna Terek, The Detroit News
Musician Jack White stands on the second level of his
Musician Jack White stands on the second level of his new Third Man Records store in Detroit's Cass Corridor on Nov. 27, 2015. The vinyl records shop opened to enthusiastic crowds of visitors who waited in line for hours to tour the merchandise.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Jack White's Nashville, Tenn.-based Third Man company
Jack White's Nashville, Tenn.-based Third Man company opens Third Man Records Cass Corridor, a retail store that sells records and novelties, in the building on Canfield Street. The store also has an in-store performance stage.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
The Third Man Records store opens in Detroit's Cass
The Third Man Records store opens in Detroit's Cass Corridor on Nov. 27, 2015 to a large and enthusiastic crowd.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
This is a Third Man Records and IM9OSSIBLE PHOTOBOOTH,
This is a Third Man Records and IM9OSSIBLE PHOTOBOOTH, which is the only Polaroid photo booth in the world.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Press operator Brandon Wilson works on the new system
Press operator Brandon Wilson works on the new system at Third Man Pressing. The 10,000-square-foot vinyl record pressing plant opened in 2016. The colorful space houses eight new German-built record-making machines. Each machine costs an estimated $220,000.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Deb Sumner shows off the newly renovated softball field
Deb Sumner shows off the newly renovated softball field in Clark Park in Detroit in 2009. The southwest Detroit park is where Jack White used to play baseball as youth. The entertainer began making donations for improvements at the park in 2008, anonymously giving nearly $170,000 to revamp the baseball diamonds and install new dugouts and grandstands. White was identified as the anonymous donor in 2009. The facility is now jointly run by the city and the nonprofit Clark Park Coalition.  David Coates, The Detroit News
Seniors Jose Morales and Hector Gutierrez of Western
Seniors Jose Morales and Hector Gutierrez of Western High School wait for batting practice at Clark Park in Detroit on May 16, 2013. The Western team benefits from Jack White's donation that fixed up the fields at the park. Western is a top high school baseball program in the city year-in and year-out.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Rocker-turned-entrepreneur Jack White may no longer live in the Motor City, but the Detroit native’s legacy continues to grow in his hometown.

    Just this week, the entertainer’s eclectic past resurfaced upon news that the vacant former drag queen bar — the site of the first performances of White’s Grammy Award-winning band The White Stripes — had been part of a $2.2 million deal to entities linked to the billionaire Ilitch organization.

    The bar, the former Gold Dollar, and the neighboring buildings on the 3100 block of Cass Avenue in the once-gritty corridor are now destined to join the increasingly upscale area that the Ilitch organization is creating called The District Detroit. This development plan involves overhauling more than 50 blocks of Detroit on the northern edge of downtown into dense upscale neighborhoods full of new residences and businesses.

    The project is anchored by the Ilitches’ crown jewel, Little Caesars Arena, the $863 million sports and entertainment complex that opened this fall. The arena is home for the Detroit Pistons and the Ilitches’ Detroit Red Wings.

    The arena, the district development and these new acquisitions in the infamous Cass Corridor are sure to enhance the investments White has made in Detroit since moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2005. White, who said he moved because of Detroit’s “cynical environment” in an 2014 interview with journalist Dan Rather, has heaped major love on his hometown in the past few years.

    Among his investments and contributions:

    Third Man Records Cass Corridor and Third Man Pressing

    Where: 441 W. Canfield

    Details: In 2015, White announced a partnership with Shinola founder Tom Kartsotis to buy the 52,500-square-foot building that houses the Shinola flagship store, the Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria and Brewery, Filson and Run Detroit. The massive Midtown facility was bought for $5 million by the partnership, public records show.

    Later in 2015, White’s Nashville-based Third Man company opened Third Man Records Cass Corridor, a retail store that sells records and novelties, in the building. The store also has an in-store performance stage.

    In 2016, Third Man Pressing, a 10,000-square-foot vinyl record pressing plant, opened in the building. The colorful space houses eight new German-built record-making machines. Each machine costs an estimated $220,000.

    The Masonic Temple

    Where: 500 Temple

    Details: In 2013, White saved the historic Masonic Temple, the largest in the world, from being sold at public tax auction by paying off a $142,000 outstanding tax bill. White donated the money without being asked and initially wanted to keep it anonymous — the Masons later revealed he was the donor. White attended nearby Cass Technical High School. His band, the White Stripes, had performed at the temple, and his mother once worked as an usher at the gothic-style building.

    The Masonic Temple Association renamed the facility’s Cathedral Theater the Jack White Theater.

    Clark Park

    Where: 1130 Clark

    Details: The park in southwest Detroit is where White used to play baseball as a youth. His first donations for improvements at the park began in 2008 when the rocker gave nearly $170,000 to revamp the baseball diamonds and install new dugouts and grandstands, after the city had slashed funding for the park. The then-anonymous donor was identified by The Detroit News in 2009. The facility is now jointly run by the city and the nonprofit Clark Park Coalition.

    “(White) still donates, he still checks in every once in a while to see how things are going,” said Anthony Benavides, center director the Clark Park Coalition.

    laguilar@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @LouisAguilar_DN

