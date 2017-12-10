Big Sean does surprise free show at The Fillmore
Wrapped in a blanket, Ayshia Newcomer, 22, left, and Kania Harris, 22, both of Pontiac wait in line to get a wristband which equals a ticket and will get them into the Big Sean concert at The Fillmore in Detroit on Dec. 10, 2017. Free tickets were given to fans with proof of purchase of "Double or Nothing" on their phone.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
People stand in line along Elizabeth Street to get a wristband which will get them into the Big Sean concert at The Fillmore Sunday.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Acacia Jemison, 23, of Port Huron, left, gets her wristband in line on Elizabeth Street.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Jordan Wright, 22, right, of Ann Arbor gets her wristband in line on Elizabeth Street.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Winda Nasser of Detroit, center, gets her wristband on Elizabeth Street.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Vendor Brian O'Neill sells Big Sean merchandise inside The Fillmore Sunday afternoon.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
LaVonte Verdell, 22, right, of Ann Arbor, and Jordan Wright, 22, of Ann Arbor get their wristbands.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
JS The Best, left, and DJ T-Money after they get their wristbands.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
    Detroit — Big Sean drew a big crowd Sunday afternoon.

    Fans lined up several blocks long to snag tickets to the rapper’s free concert Sunday night at the Fillmore.

    But “free” came with a price: The fans first had to buy the singer’s new album “Double or Nothing.”

    The $10 was a pittance for Marilee Beaver of Southfield.

    “Oh, my God, do you know how much concerts cost?” she sputtered.

    Fans said they would have been willing to spend a lot more to see Big Sean.

    Not only is he a great rapper, said Adam Stewart of Trenton, but he’s a local guy made good.

    “Ya gotta give it up for the homie,” he said.

    LaVonte Verdell didn’t mind waiting 2 1/2 hours in the bitter cold. He said Big Sean’s fans were real troopers.

    Paying such a small price to see the rapper made it worth it to brave the elements, he said.

    “His lyrics speak to me,” said Verdell, 22, of Ann Arbor. “I don’t know why but I relate to him.

    He was accompanied by his girlfriend, Jordan Wright. Wright, 22, of Ypsilanti, said they went to a Big Sean concert earlier this year and had a great time.

    She was less sanguine about the weather, admitting to losing feeling in her fingers and toes. But she was still excited.

    “He’s true to himself. He’s not super flashy, just genuine,” she said about the rapper.

    After getting their wristbands, they had a bunch of free time before the concert doors open at 7 p.m. Luckily, they have family in Detroit so they stayed with them before the show.

    Wright said Verdell is the bigger fan, listing Big Sean as his favorite musician. But she still likes the rapper a lot, saying he’s among her top three singers.

