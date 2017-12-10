CLOSE Detroit Police Department are looking for Perez Smith Jr., 28 in connection with the killing of a man as he walked into Cantrell Funeral Home, in the 10000 block of Mack, on Dec. 7. The suspect then escaped in a red vehicle seen in the video.

Perez Smith Jr. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Detroit — Police are searching for a 28-year-old Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting last week outside a funeral home on the city’s east side.

The suspect was identified as Perez Smith Jr. and police released his photo and video of a red car leaving the scene.

Smith may have fled to Farrell, Penn., where he has family, said police. Farrell is 60 miles north of Pittsburgh.

Smith is considered armed and dangerous, said police. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

On Thursday Josh Lowman, 24, was walking to Cantrell Funeral Home at 10400 Mack when he was shot in the chest, said police. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The motive for the shooting wasn’t released by police.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iMvRUE