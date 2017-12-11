Buy Photo Crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

In three separate incidents spanning from Sunday evening to Monday morning, two teenagers were shot and a third was robbed, police said.

At 7 p.m. Sunday, in the area of Lauder and Florence, a 16-year-old male was walking when he "heard shots and felt pain" in his left wrist said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman. The area is on Detroit's west side, south of McNichols and east of Greenfield.

The boy ran home after being shot, and his mother drove him to an area hospital.

Then on Detroit's east side, north of Mack and east of Alter, just before 1 a.m., an 18-year-old man was walking on Maryland near Lozier when a red Chrysler Sebring pulled alongside. Two masked men got out of the vehicle, one of them armed, and the men ordered the victim to the ground, and told him to give up what he had.

That consisted of an iPhone and white LeBron James gym shoes, Donakowski said.

The suspects are described only as black males who wore black masks and black or dark clothes. The victim was not hurt.

Back on the west side, on the 8500 block of Grand River, a 17-year-old male was shot in his lower back and leg outside of a liquor store.

The victim had encountered four black males inside the store. Police believe the men arrived and left in a brown Chevy Tahoe.

After the encounter, one of the suspects started firing shots, at least two of which connected with the victim. Medics transported him to an area hospital, where he was in serious condition at last report.

The Tahoe took off in an unknown direction.

The shootings and robbery come at a violent time for teenagers in Detroit.

Last Saturday, four teens were shot at the Noel Night celebration, allegedly by a 16-year-old Detroit boy. All are expected to recover.

The next day, a 19-year-old man on the city's east side was fatally shot while trying to run from an armed robbery.

