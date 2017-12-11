Buy Photo Detroit police officers, in foreground, and Detroit fire department on the scene of an explosion in a commercial building on Somerset near Morang in Detroit on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

An explosion at a commercial building at 11211 Morang near Somerset in Detroit appeared to be a pot-growing operation, said Deputy Fire Commissioner David Fornell. One person was killed, he said.

“The fire chief was on the scene and they’re trying to determine what was going on,” said Fornell. “Everything is unfolding right now.”

One fatality was reported, he said. Police closed Morang as they investigated.

Later, at the scene, Capt. Mark Thornton said two people had been in the building before the blast. One person left to move a car and when he got to the vehicle, he told authorities, he heard an explosion, which killed the person inside.

The incident appeared to be “some type of explosion or failure of a settling tank,” Thornton said. He would not explain more or say if it was a marijuana growing operation.

DTE was notified about the blast.

“DTE has been called to the scene to cut service to the location,” said Jennifer Wilt, a DTE spokeswoman.

