The Michigan State Police said it is closing a stretch of Interstate 94 to search for evidence tied to last week's shootings along the freeway.

Officials said the agency is closing westbound I-94 between Conner and Gratiot at 11 a.m. to sweep for evidence.

Motorists should expect traffic delays.

After the sweep is done there, troopers will close westbound I-96 between Livernois and the Davison.

Officials said investigators are looking for evidence from the Dec. 7th shootings and want to conduct the sweeps before snow plow trucks are on the road.

They also said there have been no additional shootings on Detroit's freeways since the Dec. 7th.

Anyone with information about the shootings should call the Michigan State Police at (313) 237-2450.

