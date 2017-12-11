A 61-year-old man is recovering after being shot in his head while riding a bike on Detroit's west side early Sunday morning.
The bullet had traveled through the cyclist's head and exited through his nose before he pedaled to a party store to get help.
The shooting took place 12:15 a.m. Sunday, in the area of Northfield and West Warren, which is east of Livernois.
After hearing a bang, the victim realized he'd been shot. The victim then pedaled to a party store on the 5000 block of West Warren and asked store staff to call police.
Police recovered a bullet at the scene but have not yet made an arrest. No suspect description is immediately available.
