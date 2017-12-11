Police were dispatched to 16100 Sussex at 3:15 pm Monday for a shooting. Officers spoke to a 29-year-old male, who told them he was walking with his ex-wife on Puritan near Coyle when an acquaintance of the ex-wife pulled up in a white SUV and fired shots at the man. The 29-year-old man was struck and taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition. (Photo: .)

Detroit — A gunman who barricaded himself in a home with an infant inside on the 15400 block of Sussex after an alleged shooting on the same block Monday has been taken into custody without incident, according to Detroit police.

A release from the Detroit Police Department said the infant was not harmed.

Police were dispatched to 16100 Sussex at 3:15 pm Monday for a shooting. Officers spoke to a 29-year-old male, who told them he was walking with his ex-wife on Puritan near Coyle when an acquaintance of the ex-wife pulled up in a white SUV and fired shots at the man. The 29-year-old man was struck and taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in temporary serious condition.

The suspect fled. During the investigation, police located him in the 15400 block of Sussex. The suspect barricaded himself inside the home. Officers were able to negotiate with the suspect to surrender. It was unclear what time the gunman surrendered.

SLewis@detroitnews.com

(313) 222-2296

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2BeA0vk