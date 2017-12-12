Buy Photo Police crime tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are investigating after an 8-month-old boy on the city's east side was found to have head fractures Monday night.

Police responded to the boy's home on the 11600 block of Laing at about 8 p.m., said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's on the east side, south of Morang and east of Whittier.

The boy's father said he laid the baby down in a bedroom, then left the room. Then he heard a loud "thump" and saw the baby on the floor, unresponsive.

EMS transported the boy to an area hospital, where he was in critical condition at last report.

Detroit police's Child Abuse unit is investigating, and police have reached out to Child Protective Services, Donakowski said.

jdickson@detroitnews.com

