Superstation 910 AM officials said Tuesday they have indefinitely suspended the show of Rev. W.J. Rideout, pastor of All God's People Church in Detroit, center. (Photo: Virginia Lozano / The Detroit News)

Detroit church pastor W.J. Rideout III's radio show on WFDF-AM (910) has been suspended indefinitely, officials said Tuesday.

Denise "Dody" Johnson, the Southfield-based station's manager, said in a statement Rideout's show, which airs at 7 p.m. Saturdays, has been suspended.

She also said the minister is not permitted to be interviewed at the station.

The news comes about a week after Rideout, pastor of the All God’s People Church on Detroit's east side, leveled sexual harassment allegations against WXYZ-TV (Channel 7) news anchor Malcom Maddox.

Rideout said during a news conference at his church last Wednesday that a current employee of the TV station has been sexually harassed by Maddox.

Later in the day, WXYZ officials said they put Maddox on administrative leave and are investigating the allegations.

Officials said the station's owner, Kevin Adell, suspended Rideout's show because he made allegations against another TV news anchor and a newspaper editor without providing any proof.

