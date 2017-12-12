Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A 44-year-old truck driver died Monday night in the course of driving his vehicle on Detroit's east side.

The man was driving an 18-wheeler southbound on Van Dyke, near Grinnell, when he lost consciousness, according to information from the Detroit Police Department. That's south of McNichols.

After losing consciousness, the truck crossed the center line, across lanes of traffic, and jumped a curb on the northbound side of Van Dyke, coming to rest on a hill on Grinnell.

Medics arrived to transport him to an area hospital, but he was dead on arrival.

The official cause of death will be determined by the Wayne County Medical Examiner.

