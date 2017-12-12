The 53-year-old was found about 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Cortland, seated on a couch in the living room with a gunshot wound, investigators said in a statement. (Photo: .)

Detroit police are probing the death of a man found dead in his west side home this week.

The 53-year-old was found about 8:40 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of Cortland, seated on a couch in the living room with a gunshot wound, investigators said in a statement.

The house appeared to be ransacked, but authorities did not disclose whether any items were taken.

Other details about the incident were not released Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips also can be submitted through Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

