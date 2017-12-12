Detroit Police officers use police tape to cordon off an area on Brush Street just north of Warren Avenue during the Annual Noel Night festival in Midtown. (Photo: Anthony Lanzilote / Special to The Detroit News)

A $50,000 cash bond was set Tuesday for the 16-year-old suspect charged in the Noel Night shooting near downtown Detroit this month.

Calvin Stephens of Detroit was arraigned Saturday on four counts of intent to murder and one count of felony firearm in connection with the shooting in the heart of the Noel Night celebration near the Detroit Institute of Arts at Farnsworth and John R around 7:45 p.m. Dec. 2.

The shooting created a panic as people rushed to avoid possible danger.

Organizers of the event were scheduled to meet this month to discuss whether the traditional event would continue to be hosted amidst security concerns after the shooting.

Authorities say Stephens was armed with a handgun and shot three Detroit males, ages 14, 16 and 19, and a 17-year-old female. The four teen victims were treated at local hospitals.

Stephens was arrested the next day. The teen suspect is being held at the Juvenile Detention Facility in Detroit.

He is being charged as an adult-designed defendant, which would allow the judge to sentence Stephens as a juvenile or an adult or give him a blended juvenile and adult sentence.

Detroit attorney Marlon Blake Evans, who is representing Stephens, asked Wayne County Juvenile Judge Virgil Smith to allow Stephens’ family to post 10 percent of the $50,000 bond but the judge denied the request, saying Stephens could represent a danger to the community.

Smith added, “It’s hard for me to ignore the facts in this case,” noting that four people were shot. He ordered Stephens to wear a global positioning tether if he is released on the bond.

The teen’s family filled the small juvenile courtroom at the Lincoln Hall of Justice on the Interstate 75 service drive near Forest Avenue. A minister was with Stephens’ relatives.

“Any young man going to church all his life would not be carrying a gun,” the judge said.

Evans said his client did not have a prior juvenile record and is getting good grades in school.

The preliminary examination was scheduled to begin Tuesday but was rescheduled for Jan. 9 to give Evans time to go over evidence and materials since he was just assigned the case Tuesday.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iUfo0N