An estimated 1,300 people were briefly in the dark Tuesday after a salt truck struck a light pole on Detroit’s west side, utility officials reported.

DTE Energy workers learned an electrical line went down after the vehicle accidentally hit the pole near West Davison and Lawton at about 5:30 p.m., spokeswoman Jennifer Wilt said.

Customers in the surrounding area lost their power for about 80 minutes until crews restored it, she said. Other residents were not believed to have been affected as temperatures dipped into the teens.

Meanwhile, utility crews “will be working all through the night to fix the pole,” Wilt said late Tuesday.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused accident or if the salt truck is owned by Wayne County, whose roads division oversees about 1,440 county primary and local roadways as well as 462 miles of state trunk lines and freeways.

Officials at the county’s Department of Public Services, which oversees the division, did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

