Four Detroit Police officers have struck plea deals related to an extortion scheme involving collision shops and insurance companies, according to federal court records unsealed Wednesday.

The deals emerged 14 months after The Detroit News revealed federal investigators were probing an elaborate scheme involving collision shops that stripped stolen vehicles and collected thousands of dollars from insurance companies for unnecessary repairs.

Officers Jamil Martin and Anthony Careathers were charged earlier this year with extortion and their cases and plea deals sealed until Wednesday. Both have agreed to plead guilty to extortion, federal records show.

Also reaching plea deals are officers Marty Tutt, who worked in the 8th precinct, and James Robertson.

Tutt’s plea deal covers two counts of extortion. He received $1,000 from a Detroit collision shop in summer 2014 in exchange for referring an abandoned vehicle to that shop for repairs. He could get sentenced to 30 months in federal prison.

Roberson’s plea deal is two counts of extortion. He received $2,000 in fall 2014 from the owner of a Detroit collision shop in exchange for sending an abandoned vehicle to the business for repairs.

The case appears to be an offshoot of a broader public corruption scandal that has led to charges against 18 people, including towing titan Gasper Fiore, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

The corruption scandal was focused on at least three fronts: Macomb County politicians pocketing bribes in exchange for approving municipal contracts with Sterling Heights trash hauler Rizzo Environmental Services, Fiore’s towing empire, and the Macomb County Public Works office.

Careathers’ lawyer declined comment Wednesday. Martin’s lawyer could not be reached immediately for comment.

According to court records, Martin and Careathers pocketed cash from the owner of a collision shop in Detroit in 2014 in exchange for sending vehicles to the shop for repairs. Careathers accepted $1,500 while Martin pocketed $500, according to court records.

Martin could spend up to 30 months in federal prison, according to his plea deal, while Careathers could get up to 24 months.

The officers were among six Detroit cops suspended in fall 2016 amid a months-long federal and Detroit Police investigation.

Last year, a police source told The News the scheme started with officers whose job is to hunt for stolen and abandoned vehicles. After they found one, this is what would happen, according to the source:

Officers are supposed to alert dispatch, which assigns one of 23 authorized tow companies to pick it up, depending on where the vehicle was found and which of multiple firms were next on the rotation list.

But they didn’t alert dispatch; instead, they were calling one tow company to pick up the vehicles. The tow company usually paid the officers between $50 and $100 for each car towed.

Officers would look for vehicles with minimal damage, such as ignition switch damage or missing tires. The tow company would then tell the vehicle’s owner they’d found their stolen vehicle, which had unspecified damage, and that they worked with a collision shop that would waive the deductible for repairing it.

If the owner agreed to have the work done at that collision shop, employees then would strip vehicles of their motors, transmissions and other major parts without the owners’ knowledge. When a claims adjuster for the owner’s insurance company saw the stripped vehicle, thousands of dollars in damages would be assessed.

The collision shop owner would collect the money, put the parts back on the vehicle and do the minor repairs for the original damage before telling the owner to pick up the vehicle. The owners were never aware of the scheme.

Two collision shops in Wayne County are being investigated.

Last year, Police Chief James Craig said the six officers were suspended with pay, pending the outcome of the investigation. The status of Martin and Careathers was unclear Wednesday.

