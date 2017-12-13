Police tape (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

Early Wednesday morning, an unidentified woman was found dead, outside, lying in a prone position in southwest Detroit, police said.

The woman's body was discovered at about 3:48 a.m. in the area of Campbell and Anthon, which is south of Fort Street and west of Junction.

EMS medics and police arrived to find the woman face down and unresponsive. Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. She wore a black jacket and black pants.

Police are investigating the woman's identity and death. The Wayne County Medical Examiner will determine her cause and manner of death.



