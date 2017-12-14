Christmas comes early courtesy of Amazon
Cordell Spears, 4 makes sure Santa's belly shakes like
Cordell Spears, 4 makes sure Santa's belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly during a holiday party provided by Amazon, complete with a cookie making party and $15,000 worth of holiday gifts, delivered by Santa himself, to the families staying at Coalition on Temporary Shelter (COTS) in Detroit, Michigan on December 14, 2017.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Tionne Bevelle, 3 works on the perfect frosted covered
Tionne Bevelle, 3 works on the perfect frosted covered selfie while at the cookie making party provided by Amazon.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Amir Spicer, 10 months, is questioning this whole Santa
Amir Spicer, 10 months, is questioning this whole Santa Claus Christmas thing as he sits on the big guys lap during the holiday party.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Damyah Robinson, 6 shows off her perfect frosted Christmas
Damyah Robinson, 6 shows off her perfect frosted Christmas tree cookie she created.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Families pose for pictures with Santa Claus during
Families pose for pictures with Santa Claus during the holiday party.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Amazon volunteer Darlene Gilbert gets a cuddle from
Amazon volunteer Darlene Gilbert gets a cuddle from Desean Hicks, 6 months old, during the cookie party.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Nasir Brown, 5 is overcome with Christmas joy as he
Nasir Brown, 5 is overcome with Christmas joy as he meets the big guy, Santa Claus during the holiday party.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
LaToya Howell, 7 is surprised with a stuff animal as
LaToya Howell, 7 is surprised with a stuff animal as she visits with Santa Claus during the holiday party.  Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Families at the Coalition on Temporary Shelter were surprised by a 53-foot “sleigh” filled with gifts on Thursday.

    While families were away during the day, Amazon associates created a winter wonderland and stocked a room with boxes and gifts, including essentials and toys. When the families returned to COTS on Thursday evening, they were surprised by Santa and the holiday gifts.

    Workers at COTS added hundreds of items to their wish list. The company donated $15,000 in gifts, which were delivered in their 53-foot-truck — the sleigh.

    “What makes this so unique is we were able to choose toys that we wouldn’t normally be able to afford along with diapers and formula things that we need every day,” said Frankie Piccirilli, chief development officer of COTS. “But more importantly, they’ve created this amazing experience ... the cookie decorating, lights and Santa here, it’s something our kids will never forget.”

    COTS, a family-only shelter, has 140 beds. Piccirilli said they run at full capacity every day with about 45 women and between 80-100 children.

    While families decorated cookies, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and members of Amazon’s local volunteer staff stopped by.

    “We’re always looking to give back to our communities and create unforgettable memories,” said Shawn Westelund, general manager for the Livonia Amazon facility.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

