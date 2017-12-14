Buy Photo Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 9100 block of Boleyn Wednesday night. (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the 9100 block of Boleyn Wednesday night.

The victim, described only as 20 years old, was found in an orange 2008 Jeep Patriot with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to an area hospital where he was dead on arrival, police said. A witness reported she heard several gunshots shortly before 9 p.m. and saw a muscular black man, about 5-foot-7-inches tall, wearing dark clothing and armed with a black handgun, flee the area in a blue or black Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police have also interviewed a person of interest who was seen going through the victim's Jeep.

