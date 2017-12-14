A mother whose 3-year-old son died after authorities say he found a gun and shot himself is scheduled to be arraigned in Detroit Thursday morning on charges of involuntary manslaughter and lying to a peace officer.

Kinesha Boyd, 20, and her friend, Demetrius Lorenzo Peals, 22, were charged last week in connection with the boy’s death on Dec. 6.

Boyd’s son, Kyrei, was shot in the face at an apartment they shared with Peals in the 11700 block of Morang. Police accuse Peals of leaving the firearm accessible to the boy and then tampering with evidence.

Authorities accuse Boyd of “failing to provide a safe environment for her child” and permitting Peals, “a person known to carry a gun in the home to have access to her child.” She is also accused of making misleading statements to police.

Peals was charged with involuntary manslaughter, second-degree child abuse; tampering with evidence; and felony firearm.

