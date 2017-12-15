Detroit police are investigating a case of an infant girl who apparently died in her crib early Friday morning.

The death does not appear at first glance to be suspicious, although no official determination has yet been made, Detroit Police Officer Dan Donakowski said.

The mother of the 3-month-old baby told investigators she went to check on her at 2:30 a.m. Friday and found her unresponsive in their home in the 12000 block of Westwood, near Evergreen and Plymouth on Detroit’s west side, Donakowski said.

“It appears the baby was not breathing,” Donakowski said. “The mother attempted to resuscitate the baby before taking her to the hospital, but she was unsuccessful.

“While en route to the hospital, the mother flagged down an EMS, which transported the baby to the hospital,” Donakowski said.

The infant was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital, Donakowski said.

Donakowski said it didn’t initially appear to the responding officers that a crime had been committed, “but it’s still being investigated,” he said.

