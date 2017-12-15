Buy Photo Megan Dirienzo and Melanie Parker slurp s’ghetti on the stage of the Shelter Friday afternoon during Eminem’s pop-up shop to celebrate the release of “Revival.” (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

The smell of garlic bread wafted through the Shelter Friday afternoon during the first day of rapper Eminem’s weekend pop-up shop at the basement club.

Union Joints – the restaurant group that runs Union Woodshop, Clarkston Union, Vensetta Garge, Union Catering and others – had already served 100 pounds of pasta in the first three hours of the event, which continues 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sun.

The menu was simple: a large helping of spaghetti served with garlic bread in a Chinese food-style to-go container for $5 ($8 with meatballs) or a s’ghetti sandwich for $5. Pop and water were also served, but no alcohol.

“What’s better than spaghetti on a cold day in Detroit and people are eating it up,” said restaurateur Curt Catallo of Union Joints. “It’s the best the Shelter’s ever smelled.”

Catallo said he wasn’t sure how much spaghetti they would go through over the weekend, but they’re ready for whatever comes their way.

Your one shot to eat mom’s spaghetti with Eminem is this weekend at a pop-up event at the Shelter basement club. (Photo: Twitter)

“The good news is, because we make so much mac and cheese, this is right up chef Baker’s alley,” he said giving credit to his staff, which were serving from behind the bar of the Shelter. Catallo said they were going for the “straight-from-the-jar vibe” that one would have at the family dinner table.

Elisa Rico, 18, of Detroit found out about the pop up through social media. She said she’s been a fan of the Detroit rapper since “MTV was a thing.”

“I was like, wait, is this really happening? I’ve never been (to the Shelter) and I expected it to be a bigger place, but the concept is still really cool,” she said, adding that she thought the spaghetti tasted “good.”

Buy Photo Chef Chris Springer of Union Joints prepares a spaghetti sandwich at the Shelter Friday during Eminem’s “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop-up. (Photo: Melody Baetens / The Detroit News)

“To me, to even understand Eminem’s brain ... cause this is his concept,” she said. “You got the sign up, you got people wearing his merchandise, mom’s spaghetti, he has this amazing video of where he grew up, all this is like in his head, his memories, so it’s like a cool concept, I would invite anyone who is an Eminem fan at all, even remotely, to come here.”

Nearly every seat was taken Friday afternoon just after a snowy lunchtime, but more people are expected over the weekend.

“Get here early,” advises Eminem fan Arden Kassab of West Bloomfield, who also recommends getting the meatball upgrade. “It’s very laid back, open. You get a chance to hear the whole album and decide if you want to buy it.”

Eminem’s “Mom’s Spaghetti” pop-up shop sold merchandise and to-go containers of classic spaghetti, as well as spaghetti sandwiches. (Photo: Courtesy of Union Joints)

Inside the Shelter, 431 E. Congress in Detroit below Saint Andrew’s Hall, the new album “Revival” which dropped Friday, is blaring at top volume. Fans can try on merchandise in an area set up to look like a modest Midwestern living room with wood paneling and carpet. The new CD was priced at $13, hats and t-shirts in the $20-$35 range and Carhart hoodies and jackets were $75 and $160 respectively.

There’s no charge to get in, and there was no line Friday afternoon to enter or order food, but more traffic is expected over the weekend. Enter behind the building.

