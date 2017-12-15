Mayor Mike Duggan speaks with Detroit Council President Brenda Jones (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Detroit — The city’s compensation commission has recommended a 2.5 percent pay increase for Detroit’s top elected officials, falling in line with the same raise city employees are set to receive for the next two years.

The commission approved the pay hike Friday for the mayor, city council and city clerk offices. The raise will take effect on July 1 if the city council decides not to reject it.

The compensation commission’s decision essentially denies a request from Clerk Janice Winfrey for a $20,000 pay raise. Winfrey cited added responsibility and wanting a salary comparable to other Michigan clerks in similar-sized cities with smaller budgets.

The commission did not discuss Winfrey’s written request during its meeting Friday. Winfrey couldn’t be immediately reached for comment Friday evening.

Commission Chairman Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon said after the meeting that Winfrey was the only official to submit a proposal for a salary hike.

McKinnon said he believed the $20,000 was “a little too much.”

“The facts are here in Detroit we have gone through this horrible period of reduction, and now we’ve gotta rebuild,” McKinnon said, referring to the bankruptcy and 10 percent employee wage reductions in 2010. “To me it would be unfair to give anyone a raise that is above that (2.5 percent).”

Councilman Scott Benson said Friday he believed the commission’s pay raise recommendation was fair.

“We have to ensure that we are being responsible when it comes to our finances,” Benson said in a phone interview. “That’s what the city has planned for, and it’s what’s in our budget. So it’s showing fiscal discipline.”

General and city union employees receive an annual 2.5 percent wage increase as part of Detroit’s four-year budget plan through 2019.

The raise approved Friday would bump Mayor Mike Duggan’s current $166,500 salary to $170,663 in 2018 and $174,930 in 2019.

City Council President Brenda Jones’ salary would jump from the current $82,776 to 84,845 in 2018 and $86,966 in 2019.

Council members and Clerk Winfrey’s salaries of $78,761 would increase to $80,730 in 2018 and $82,748 in 2019.

The compensation commission meets in odd years to evaluate the salaries of Detroit’s elected officials. It last recommended a 2.5 percent pay hike for the city council in 2015 as well as a bump for the clerk of 2.5 percent for fiscal year 2016-17.

On Friday, the commission set its next meeting date of Oct. 1, 2019.

