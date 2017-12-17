Police responded to a call from a Detroit city employee Friday evening after the staffer found an unknown organ at the department’s Wastewater Treatment Plant at 9300 West Jefferson. (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News file)

Police were called twice to a Detroit wastewater treatment plant after staffers found possible organs in an area that filters debris from the waste water.

Police responded to a call from an employee at about 7:30 p.m. Friday after the staffer found a possible organ at the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Water Resource Recovery Facility at 9300 West Jefferson.

A similar object was found Saturday, police said.

It’s not known if the organs are from a human or animal police said. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating.

“We have no further information on what DPD has identified the object to be, or where it entered the waste water system,” said Michelle A. Zdrodowski, a spokeswoman for the water authority.

“This does not affect the water treatment process.”

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2CKLV27