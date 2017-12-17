The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking about 10:30 p.m. near the 5500 block of Proctor. A man in a white Toyota 4-Runner was headed eastbound on McGraw Avenue when he drove onto the sidewalk and struck the man, police said in a release. The victim died at a local hospital. (Photo: .)

A pedestrian on the sidewalk was killed by a driver who lost control of his SUV on the city’s southwest side Saturday night.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was walking about 10:30 p.m. near the 5500 block of Proctor. A man in a white Toyota 4-Runner was headed eastbound on McGraw Avenue when he drove onto the sidewalk and struck the man, police said in a release. The victim died at a local hospital.

