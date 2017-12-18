Southbound 75 at Clark Street has closed after flooding from a water main break on the service drive above, the Michigan Department of Transportation said late Monday.

The department said the break was on the service drive above the interstate.

“At this time, we are unaware of a time table” to reopen the road, MDOT said. The Detroit water department was assessing the situation, MDOT said.

Alternate routes include Fort Street.

Southbound I-75 is closed at Springwells during bridge reconstruction, part of a $165 million overhaul to replace the concrete surface of the bridge over the Rouge River. Completion of the project is scheduled for October 2018.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2CXilGG