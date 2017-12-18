Buy Photo Detroit News file photo (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Dominique Jones-Hardy, 31, has been charged in the death of his 8-month-old Detroit son who was hospitalized last week for head fractures, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced.

Police responded last Monday at 8 p.m., to the boy's home on the 11600 block of Laing, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman. That's on Detroit's east side, south of Morang and east of Whittier.

The boy's father said he laid the baby down in a bedroom, then left the room. Then he heard a loud "thump" and saw the baby on the floor, unresponsive. The boy was taken in for treatment but died on Thursday.

On Friday, Jones-Hardy was given a $500,000 cash bond for child abuse charges. The next day, his charges were amended to include felony murder and second-degree murder.

