Detroit police are investigating after a 60-year-old man was carjacked on the city's west side early Monday morning.
The man pulled into a gas station on the 11000 block of Hamilton at 12:30 a.m., in a 1997 Chevy Astro, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. That's north of West Chicago Boulevard and west of Woodward.
The victim was sitting in the van when a man approached and asked for a ride. He agreed.
Before he could drive off, a second man pulled open the van's driver side door and pulled the victim out, then fled in an unknown direction.
