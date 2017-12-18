Police tape (Photo: Scott Olson, Getty Images)

A 27-year-old Detroit woman is under arrest in a 33-year-old man's shooting death last week in Detroit, court records show.

On Thursday, at about 10 a.m., a 33-year-old man was found fatally shot inside a home on the 15000 block of Northlawn, in a pool of dried blood, said Jennifer Watson, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman. The area is south of Puritan and east of Wyoming.

There was no weapon near his body.

Court records identify the victim as Lavic Sharpe.

The next day, records show, Leisha Tarrant, 27, was arrested in Sharpe's slaying. Records show that Tarrant and Sharpe share an address.

Tarrant was ordered to be held without bond at her arraignment on Saturday, and is due in court for a preliminary exam on Dec. 28, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said.

Tarrant faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, lying to the police, and felony firearm.

Sharpe died of a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was a homicide, the Wayne County Medical Examiner said.

