Detroit police are seeking tips to find people connected to a pair of armed robberies reported on the city’s west side this month.

Authorities on Tuesday released surveillance footage from both incidents.

In the first, a man approaches a 30-year-old driver as he pulled up to use an ATM in the 4000 block of West Eight Mile at about 1:28 a.m. Dec. 8, “demanded money and produced a weapon,” investigators said in a statement.

The victim fled but left his bank card in the machine, which the suspect retrieved before walking south on Sheffield, according to the release.

In the second incident, two men were caught on camera entering a CVS Pharmacy in the 10000 block of West McNichols at about 1:35 p.m. Dec. 12, then approaching a counter. There, “one of the suspect produced a hand gun, pointed it at the pharmacy employees and demanded money as well as pharmaceutical narcotics,” police said.

After taking the items, they fled on foot west on McNichols through an alley.

Anyone who recognizes these suspects or has information on either crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department at 12th Precinct Investigation Unit at (313) 596-1240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the DPD Connect app or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

