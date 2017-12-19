Buy Photo File (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

A man, believed to be in his 50s or 60s, died after being found unresponsive on a street on Detroit's west side Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash took place about 7:40 a.m. in the area of West Boston and Linwood, just north of West Chicago.

Police responded to the scene to find the man in the street, unresponsive, with trauma to his body.

While initial information indicated the victim may have suffered trauma from a car crash, that theory has not yet been confirmed, said Sgt. Nicole Kirkwood, a Detroit Police Department spokeswoman.

Medics conveyed the victim to an area hospital, but he died.

