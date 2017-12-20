Buy Photo Police line tape (Photo: The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of robbing a woman on the city's west side, before her 15-year-old son, armed with a gun, chased him away.

The incident took place on Nov. 19, about 11:40 p.m., on the 19000 block of Rutherford, police say. That's south of 7 Mile and west of Greenfield.

The victim, a 35-year-old woman, was sitting in her vehicle with another person when the suspect approached and robbed her at gunpoint.

After the suspect took the woman's purse, her 15-year-old son exited the side door of their home, gun in hand, and fired a shot, which hit the suspect. The suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The 15-year-old boy was treated that night for "non-fatal injuries."

Since the incident, someone has used a credit card that was in the woman's stolen purse, police say.

