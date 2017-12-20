An arrest warrant is out for a 21-year-old Detroit man who is facing charges in the Dec. 13 homicide of Sammuel Newell, 20.

The suspect, who is not being named because he hasn't been arrested or arraigned, faces charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, armed robbery, felony firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon, court records show.

Newell's death was the result of a gunshot wound to the head, says the Wayne County Medical Examiner. His death is a homicide.

Detroit Police Department could not immediately be reached.

