Detroit police are investigating after a 33-year-old man was shot at a Detroit gas station late Tuesday.

The shooting took place at a gas station on the 21000 block of Fenkell about 11:05 p.m., said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit police spokesman. That's on Detroit's west side, east of Lahser.

The victim was at the gas station when a dark-colored, older-model Mercury Grand Marquis pulled up, Donakowski said. The Marquis may have been navy blue.

Two men exited the vehicle, pulled out guns and started shooting.

The victim was hit in his right thigh but was able to get to a safe spot and call 911. Medics transported him to an area hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

Police offered a description of the suspects: two black males, medium skin complexion, both wearing gray "mechanic-type" uniforms.

