The body of a man who police said was stabbed to death was found early Wednesday in the hallway of an apartment building on Detroit's west side.

The victim's identity is not immediately known, but police believe him to be about 40.

It was about 4:27 a.m. when the 911 call came in after the victim was found, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

The man was found in the second-floor hallway of an apartment building on the 16800 block of Telegraph. That's just south of McNichols.

The suspect is only described as a black male, 6 feet tall and 35 years old.

