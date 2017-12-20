Detroit police were called to the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Water Resource Recovery Facility on West Jefferson on Wednesday on a report that an object that appeared to be an organ had been found, department representatives said. (Photo: Max Ortiz / Detroit News file)

For the third time in less than a week, authorities are studying whether an object found at a Detroit wastewater treatment plant is an organ.

Detroit police were called to the Great Lakes Water Authority’s Water Resource Recovery Facility on West Jefferson at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on a report that an object that appeared to be an organ had been found, department representatives said.

No other details were released. The Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office was expected to determine whether the object came from a human or animal, police said.

The discovery comes less than a week after a plant employee made a similar finding in an area that filters debris from the waste water. Last weekend, a third object was found at the site, police said.

