Starting Friday, many of Detroit’s service operations will be closed through the new year with normal police, fire and bus services provided.

Changes

The Department of Public Works will not collect trash on Monday or Jan. 1. During both weeks, crews will collect one day later than normally scheduled. Drop-off locations will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but will be open Dec. 22- 23 and Dec. 26-30.

The Detroit People Mover will be closed on Christmas Day, reopening 6:30 a.m. Tuesday and will operate New Year’s Eve from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from noon to midnight on New Year’s Day.

The M-1 RAIL will extend hours until 2 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Closed

The Department of Public Works, Detroit Health Department, Detroit Water and Sewerage Department, Municipal Parking and the Office of the Chief Financial Officer will be closed Friday to Christmas Day and will reopen Dec. 26-28, and close Dec. 29 through Jan. 1.

DDOT will operate bus services on Christmas and New Year’s Day on a Sunday schedule.

All offices will resume operations on Jan. 2.

The Department of Public Works also will pick up Christmas trees during the first two weeks of January. Residents should leave the trees at the curb on their regularly scheduled bulk-collection day. All garland, lights, and ornaments should be removed before tree is placed at the curb.

