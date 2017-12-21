Police are looking to identify this man wanted in an armed robbery and stabbing that occurred Dec. 18 at a store in the 19000 block of Van Dyke. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying and arresting a suspect in a Sunday morning stabbing on the city's east side.

It was 4:14 a.m. Sunday when the suspect approached and asked for money from the victim, a 25-year-old man, on the 19000 block of Van Dyke, near Seven Mile, police said.

The victim declined. The men fought, and the suspect stabbed the victim, took his silver iPhone 6, and fled northbound on Van Dyke.

The victim is expected to recover.

Police describe the suspect as a black male in his late 20s, with light complexion skin, standing 5-feet-11-inches tall, with a long goatee and a thick mustache. He also wore a blue hoodie.

Police ask that anyone with information on the suspect's identity or whereabouts to call detectives at the 11th precinct at (313) 596-1140.

