A 22-year-old Detroit man is facing a charge of first-degree murder in the homicide of a man who was found stabbed to death Wednesday in the hallway of an apartment building on Telegraph, on the city's west side.

Court records identify the victim as Shauane Lee. Police say he was 40. The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office could not immediately be reached.

The suspect, who is not being named because he has not yet been arraigned, was arrested Thursday morning, said Officer Dan Donakowski, a Detroit Police Department spokesman.

It was about 4:27 a.m. Wednesday when the 911 call came in after the victim was found, Donakowski said.

The victim's body was found in the second-floor hallway of an apartment building on the 16800 block of Telegraph, police said. That's just south of McNichols.

Court records show the suspect's address as an apartment on that block of Telegraph.

