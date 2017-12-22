U.S. Customs and Border Protection patch (Photo: Department of Homeland Security)

A previously deported felon from Mexico was arrested this week after border patrol agents caught him during a vehicle stop in Detroit with illegal drugs on his possession, border patrol officials said Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials said agents arrested Benedicto Guadalupe Galvez-Gomez, 44, on Dec. 18 on Livernois Ave. in Detroit after he “freely admitted that he was illegally present in the United States,” according to a news release.

Officials said Galvez-Gomez, a Mexican citizen, had been formally deported in July 2010. Officials did not say how the man with a long police record with numerous drug charges ended up back in the U.S.

Border patrol agents found two “brick-shaped objects” on his person with a substance inside that tested positive for cocaine wtih a total weight of almost five pounds, officials said.

“Our communities are safer now that this criminal was taken off the streets,” said Detroit Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Tony Barker. “This is another great example of the value of having trained U.S. Border Patrol agents along our nation’s borders to help make our country more secure.”

