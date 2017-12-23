Dolphins CB Tony Lippett brings holiday cheer to Detroit family
Sherrie Handrinos, right, 33, of Birmingham, Miami
Sherrie Handrinos, right, 33, of Birmingham, Miami Dolphins' cornerback Tony Lippett's publicist and owner of Boost 1 Marketing, talks with the parents of Caleb Tedford, Lysonia Hernandez, left, 26, and Devon Lewis, center, 22, both of Inkster, before she and others prepare to put huge stickers to the walls of Caleb's room at Children's Hospital of Michigan, Saturday, December 23, 2017.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett, left, and Sherrie
Miami Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett, left, and Sherrie Handrinos, right, 33, of Birmingham, his publicist and owner of Boost 1 Marketing, prepare to put huge stickers to the walls in Caleb Tedford's hospital room.
Miami Dolphins' cornerback Tony Lippett and Sherrie
Miami Dolphins' cornerback Tony Lippett and Sherrie Handrinos, right, work in of Caleb's room.
Caleb Tedford, 6, of Inkster, does rehab with his physical
Caleb Tedford, 6, of Inkster, does rehab with his physical therapist Abby Dull, 28, of Detroit.
From left: Recreational therapist Dawn Grenier, 53,
From left: Recreational therapist Dawn Grenier, 53, of Farmington, Sherrie Handrinos, Handrinos' mother, Mary Anne Pacheco, of Canton, and Lippett place stickers on the wall Cale's room. Pacheco and her husband, Dave (not pictured), donated Christmas presents to Caleb's family and Lippett donated money for the room makeover.
Recreational therapist Dawn Grenier, left, 53, of Farmington,
Recreational therapist Dawn Grenier, left, 53, of Farmington, shares a laugh with Lippett as they try to figure out which way is up for this fish wall sticker.
Caleb Tedford looks back while doing rehab with physical
Caleb Tedford looks back while doing rehab with physical therapist Abby Dull, left, 28, of Detroit, as his mother, Lysonia Hernandez, right, 26, both of Inkster, records the moment when Caleb sees Miami Dolphins' cornerback Tony Lippett (not pictured) in the hallway.
Caleb, his father, Devon Lewis, left, 22, and his mother,
Caleb, his father, Devon Lewis, left, 22, and his mother, Lysonia Hernandez,show their emotion as they see Lippett for the first time.
Lippett, shakes Caleb's hand, as he does rehab with
Lippett, shakes Caleb's hand, as he does rehab with physical therapist Abby Dull, right, 28, of Detroit, as Caleb's parents watch the boy's expression.
Caleb gives a high-five to Lippett,as Caleb's' father,
Caleb gives a high-five to Lippett,as Caleb's' father, Devon Lewis, left, 22, records the moment.
Caleb shows his joy while talking with Miami Dolphins'
Caleb shows his joy while talking with Miami Dolphins' cornerback Tony Lippett.
Caleb displays his outgoing personality as he talks
Caleb displays his outgoing personality as he talks with Lippett and Caleb's fatherDevon Lewis records the moment.
Caleb and his sister, Simya Woods, 9, get help from
Caleb and his sister, Simya Woods, 9, get help from their mother, Lysonia Hernandez, left, 26, Lippett, opening Christmas presents in his made-over hospital room.
Lysonia Hernandez, (not pictured) tries to get her
Lysonia Hernandez, (not pictured) tries to get her son, Caleb Tedford, 6, to wear this Miami Dolphins color-rush uniform ball cap for a picture with Dolphins' cornerback Tony Lippett, his sister, Simya Woods, 9, and his father, Devon Lewis, 22.
From right: Lysonia Hernande tries to get her son,
From right: Lysonia Hernande tries to get her son, Caleb, to wear this Miami Dolphins color-rush uniform ball cap for a picture with Lippett, his sister, Simya Woods, 9, and his father, Devon Lewis, 22,
Lysonia Hernandez, tries to get her son, Caleb, to
Lysonia Hernandez, tries to get her son, Caleb, to wear this Miami Dolphins color-rush uniform ball cap for a picture.
    Detroit – While 6-year-old Caleb Tedford was in physical therapy, Miami Dolphins cornerback and Detroit native Tony Lippett was waiting to surprise him with a room makeover on Saturday at Children’s Hospital of Michigan.

    Lippett returned to his hometown and said he wanted to bring joy to a family spending Christmas in a hospital. With a few calls to Children’s Hospital of Michigan – DMC, his rehab therapist, Dawn Greiner recommended him.

    “Caleb just underwent a selective surgery for his cerebral palsy to help him walk better. When you see him, he’s a riot, very animated, loves sports and we know he’s going to love this,” said Greiner.

    Greiner said Caleb has been at Children’s Hospital for about three weeks and will need to stay at least another month to recover from the surgery. Caleb was born with CP and diagnosed at 18 months when his mother Lysonia Hernandez noticed he wasn’t beginning to walk like a normal child.

    “They said he wouldn’t walk until he was seven and he started walking at two and he hasn’t sat down since Tony got here,” said Hernandez, of Inkster.

    Caleb loves Teen Titans, Spongebob, Batman and fish. Lippett and volunteers gave his hospital room a makeover with “under the sea” walls full of fish, toys, Miami Dolphins apparel, Batman bed spread, rugs and a bean bag chair.

    “They say he’s been walking more and better and to get a smile on all their faces, I don’t need anything for Christmas,” said Lippett. “I always come back to Detroit and do stuff for kids because when I was a kid, I wanted stuff to happen for me...times like these keep me going and is the least I can do.”

    Post by DetroitNews.

    Caleb’s older sister Simya, 9, received presents and fell in love with a furry backpack along with gift cards for his parents.

    “With everything that happened with Caleb’s surgery and the nerves attacking his spine, we didn’t know what Christmas would look like this year, but this is amazing,” said Hernandez.

    Lippett is in his third year with the Dolphins and has been recovering since he tore his Achilles tendon during practice in August and needed surgery.

    “I’m a little over four months out of my Achilles surgery, (rehabs) going pretty good. I’m getting my strength back and I’m grinding to get back. Working one day at a time and I’ll be back better than ever,” he said.

    The ex-Michigan State star says he still watches the Spartans and hopes for a win against Washington State on Thursday in the Holiday Bowl.

    srahal@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @SarahRahal_

