Detroit Police are trying to identify two people who may have information about a fatal shooting on Friday night on the city's east side.

At  7:20 p.m. a 36-year-old man was fatally shot outside of a Mount Elliot/Charlevoix market  in the 2700 block of Charleviox, police said. 

The suspect possibly escaped in a gray Charger, or Challenger with a black racing stripe. The vehicle also had accident damage on it.

 

Police said the two men as persons of interest and describe one as wearing a blue bubble coat and second man wearing a black NorthFace jacket.

Investigators believe that the two men may have information regarding the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting should  call Detroit Police Homicide at (313) 596-2260 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. 

