CLOSE Procrastinators shopped through the holiday village before Christmas.

Buy Photo Teniesha Jones (left) and Jacquelynn Rice (right) showing off shirts they bought Saturday at the holiday market downtown for their husbands. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Christmas shoppers who waited until the last minute to buy gifts on Saturday swamped downtown's holiday pop-up shops.

With over 30 temporary shops to visit in Cadillac Square and Capitol Park, there was something for everyone. The vendors inside the glass huts say they have been doing so well they have sold out of products in the last few days.

Open Me When offers seven themed prepackaged, ready-to go-gift boxes ranging from $80 to $260 and has seen a surge of last-minute shoppers.

"We sold out of our candles this weekend and orders have increased in online sales dramatically," said Reign Chanel of Open Me When. "We've been selling out 8-10 boxes a day. Our most hectic times were Thursday and Friday with people last minute shopping during their lunch break."

Buy Photo Royrick David, 29, bought bags of fruity pebble-flavored popcorn from Sweet Arrangements at the holiday pop-up market on Saturday for himself and as Christmas gifts. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

The most popular gift items in shoppers bags were flavored popcorn, apparel and mugs.

"We've been selling so many mugs, we've sold 78 in the last three days and it's been so busy down here," said Vince Vecchiato of Detroit GT.

Mugs sold for $12 each inscribed with "I have people in Detroit" along with T-shirts, magnets, pint glasses and hats from Detroit GT.

"We bought rainbow fruity pebble popcorn and a wooden plaque of the Guardian building for my mother who recently retired from working there after 40 years," said Royrick David, 29, a Livonia native who is now in Columbus, Ohio.

Large popcorn bags from Sweet Arrangements Candy & Dessert Shoppe sold for $8 with flavors like snickerdoodle, birthday cake, caramel and peppermint.

David also bought a plaque from End Grain Wood Working Co. for $124. The company uses reclaimed wood from places in Detroit to create unique gifts, each with an address of where the wood is from. Their most popular item has been coasters, which they sold out of on Saturday, and $15 corkscrews with wood salvaged from floorboards of the former fire department headquarters on 250 W. Larned in Detroit.

Buy Photo Corkscrew made from salvaged floorboards of the former fire department headquarters in Detroit made by End Grain Wood Working Co. $15. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

"I live a few blocks away and I stopped to grab a mug for my sister-in-law and possibly a shirt from Detroit Hustles Harder before heading home," said Rob Way,38, of Detroit. "Overall, I probably spend about $300 on Christmas for four adults and two kids."

Detroit Vintage Collective's Angela Gabriel said she can't keep her fisherman sweaters and flannel coats in stock either.

"Usually, I have bins filled to the top and we're running low on everything from glass stone coasters to jewelry because of last-second shoppers."

An assortment of jewelry, apparel, foods and toys can also be found at the market for those still looking to shop.

“We waited last minute to get our husbands' gifts so we got them T-shirts from Detroit Hustles Harder and Detroit GT,” said Teniesha Jones who was shopping with her friend Jacquelynn Rice.

The holiday market is open Saturday until 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day. It will reopen Tuesday through Jan. 28.

Buy Photo Rob Way, 38, of Detroit bought his sister-in-law a mug from Detroit GT for $12 on Saturday. (Photo: Sarah Rahal, The Detroit News)

