FILE - This May 23, 2014 file photo shows traffic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) (Photo: Rick Bowmer, AP)

Police are investigating a crash involving 10 vehicles, including a semi-tractor trailer, on M-53 near 32 Mile in Washington Township.

The crash happened before 8 a.m. Thursday, according to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said it appears the driver of the semi-truck, a 54-year-old Detroit man, was traveling north on the freeway when he crashed into the other vehicles as they were stopped or preparing to stop for a traffic signal at 32 Mile.

Three people from different vehicles were critically injured and taken to the hospital, according to a statement issued by Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Wickersham said his office will provide updates on the investigation at a later date.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2r15bVA