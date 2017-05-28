Residents visiting the Richard J. Notte City Center in Sterling Heights will now be welcomed by a new activity known as StoryWalk.
The StoryWalk displays stations featuring the pages of a children’s story along the city center’s front walkway.
“It’s not only a great opportunity to read with your kids, but also a fun way to exercise too,” said Library Director Tammy Turgeon.
Librarian Barbara Petrowski said she saw other libraries with StoryWalks and thought it would be ideal for Sterling Heights with its newly renovated walkway.
The first book chosen was “Wild About Books” by Judy Sierra. It’s displayed on 17 panels that library staff assembled with the use of two books.
“We chose it because it was one of our favorite books,” Petrowski said. “We use it a lot for story times.”
A new book will take its place in mid June. It may be a construction theme, Petrowski said, to tie in with the library’s summer reading program, “Build a Better World.”
